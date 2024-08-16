Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 4,732,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

