Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in York Water by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in York Water in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,866. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YORW

About York Water

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.