Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $6,113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 920.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

NYSE:SN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $92.11.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 5.16%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

