Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.01. 2,559,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

