Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,770 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 843,100 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 92.5% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 578,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,061. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $971.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

