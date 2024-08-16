Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,261 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Baidu by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after acquiring an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,152,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 3,122,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.