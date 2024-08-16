Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,990 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 31,956,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,440,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

