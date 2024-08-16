Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $616,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 7,010,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

