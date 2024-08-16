Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 509,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,511. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

