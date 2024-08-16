CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 2.1% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.57. 8,252,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,138,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 74.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 534,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 215,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

