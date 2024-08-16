CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.71

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 56184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get CI&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CI&T

CI&T Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $907.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.