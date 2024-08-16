Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Trading Down 0.2%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $762.01 and last traded at $766.15. Approximately 48,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 371,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $767.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $727.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.29.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $37,658,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

