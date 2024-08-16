Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 43.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.

Cineverse Stock Performance

Shares of CNVS stock remained flat at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cineverse has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Cineverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.