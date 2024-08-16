Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,949,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 2,581,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.4 days.
Cineplex Stock Performance
CPXGF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.
Cineplex Company Profile
