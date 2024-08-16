Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,949,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 2,581,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.4 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

CPXGF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

