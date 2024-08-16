Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 234 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.61. 2,730,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $533.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

