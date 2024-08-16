Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $215,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after buying an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,114. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

