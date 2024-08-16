Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Workday were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.22.

WDAY traded up $8.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.56. 2,747,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

