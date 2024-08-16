Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $526,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American International Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.43. 3,019,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

