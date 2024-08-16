Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $287,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,038. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

