Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in KE were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of KE by 71.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of KE by 29.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of KE by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,653 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

