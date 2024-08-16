Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 236 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,163. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

