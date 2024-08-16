Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Country Club Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 44,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $8,170,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

