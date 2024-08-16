Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. WBB Securities reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

CDTX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,633. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

