CIBC Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $6.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AQN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.20 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -53.06%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 320.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,273,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,063 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after buying an additional 5,426,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

