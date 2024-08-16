Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $137.84 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,137,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after acquiring an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after acquiring an additional 246,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.