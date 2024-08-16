CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. CHS has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

