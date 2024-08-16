Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$3.85 at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.27.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.57. 112,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,722. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$494.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30.

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.