Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 748,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHRRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 23,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.