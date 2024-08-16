ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. Buys 500 Shares

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $13,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
COFS opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChoiceOne Financial Services
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Lock in Gains: 3 Dividend Stocks Poised to Boost Payouts Soon
Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.