ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. Buys 500 Shares

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $13,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

COFS opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

