Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $61.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.