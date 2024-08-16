China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,348,800 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the July 15th total of 1,881,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 630.3 days.

OTCMKTS CILJF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

