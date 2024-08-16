Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $146.82. 6,302,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889,076. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

