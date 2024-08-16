Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 376,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.13. 3,773,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

