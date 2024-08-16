Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,444. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 65.92%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

