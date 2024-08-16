Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$13.25 at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.55.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
