Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

CKPT opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

