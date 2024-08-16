Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSH.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

