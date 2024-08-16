Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) & Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Critical Review

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Telefónica Deutschland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% Telefónica Deutschland N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Telefónica Deutschland’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.19 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -2.80 Telefónica Deutschland N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -18,372.09

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Telefónica Deutschland has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises. Telefónica Deutschland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charge Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Telefónica Deutschland shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charge Enterprises and Telefónica Deutschland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telefónica Deutschland 0 3 0 0 2.00

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Telefónica Deutschland

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services. The company offers digital services in the fields of Internet of Things, as well as O2 Tv and O2 cloud. In addition, it provides access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. Further, the company provides its products and services through a network of independently operated franchise and premium partner shops, and online and telesales channels, as well as indirect selling channels, such as partnerships and co-operations with retailers. It markets its products and services under the O2, Blau, AY YILDIZ, Ortel Mobile, and Telefonica brand names. The company was formerly known as Telefónica Germany Verwaltungs GmbH and changed its name to Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG in September 2012. The company is based in Munich, Germany. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Telefonica Germany Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.