Chardan Capital Comments on 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. 13,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,847 shares of company stock valued at $777,401 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,887,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

