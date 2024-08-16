CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
