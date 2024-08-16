CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEVA. Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CEVA Stock Up 7.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.74 million, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.15. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

