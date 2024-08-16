Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

