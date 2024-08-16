Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 13,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 308,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

