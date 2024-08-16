Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 2.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.65. 1,003,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,235,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

