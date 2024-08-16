Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,462. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

