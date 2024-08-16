Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 195,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,099,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

