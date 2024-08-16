Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $129.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celanese by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,196,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 109.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 447.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Celanese by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

