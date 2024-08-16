CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 114,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 283,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $985.20 million, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 95.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 60,925 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,495,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,857,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 657,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

