CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.78.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$77.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.64. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$78.16.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In related news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,875. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $1,758,188 in the last ninety days. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.