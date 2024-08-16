CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CBFV stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

